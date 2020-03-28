WORLD

Chinese city of Wuhan partially reopens

WEB DESK – The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic started first, was partially reopened today, after more than two months of almost total isolation.

Wuhan was placed under lockdown in January with residents forbidden to leave with roadblocks on the city’s outskirts and drastic restrictions on daily life.

The state media showed the first officially sanctioned passenger train arriving back into the city just after last midnight.

People are now allowed to enter the city but not to leave.

