Mental Health and oral wellness take centre stage at ILMA University awareness session

Experts address students during the Mental Health and Oral Health Awareness Session at ILMA University.

Rotary clubs unite experts at ILMA University to promote holistic well-being, highlighting the connection between mental health, oral hygiene and preventive healthcare.

KARACHI: Students at ILMA University participated in a comprehensive Mental Health and Oral Health Awareness Session organised by the Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Karachi Climate Avenue, bringing together healthcare professionals, educators and community leaders to promote holistic well-being.

The programme focused on the close relationship between emotional wellness and oral health, encouraging students to adopt healthier lifestyles through education, practical demonstrations and expert guidance.

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Vice Chancellor welcomes holistic health initiative

The event began with opening remarks by Prof. Dr. Mansoor-uz-Zafar, Vice Chancellor of ILMA University, who welcomed the initiative and stressed the importance of educating young adults about both mental and physical health.

He praised the collaborative effort for creating awareness among students and encouraging preventive healthcare.

Experts discuss challenges facing Generation Z

The mental health session was led by Ms Sonia Nawab, Psychosocial Therapist, Counsellor, Hypnotist, Corporate Trainer and President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Climate Avenue.

She discussed the emotional and psychological challenges confronting Generation Z, including academic pressure, relationships, social expectations and mental well-being.

Ms Nawab encouraged students to seek support when facing emotional difficulties, telling participants that “Voicing out is the first step towards healing.”

She also introduced stress management techniques and guided relaxation exercises. Students seeking additional support received private one-on-one counselling sessions.

Rotary governor highlights link between oral and mental well-being

District Governor Shahzad Sabir of Rotary International District 3271 said oral health and mental well-being are closely connected.

He noted that a healthy smile improves confidence, strengthens self-esteem and contributes to better emotional health and overall quality of life.

Oral health experts stress preventive care

The oral health session was conducted by Dr Syed Naveed Manzoor, CEO of Bites & Braces Dental, Media Head of the Pakistan Dental Association and President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl.

He explained how poor oral hygiene can contribute to serious health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease and impaired cognitive development in children.

Dr Manzoor urged participants to adopt preventive oral care practices and emphasised the importance of educating future generations about dental hygiene.

Sustainable healthcare also promoted

Dr Manzoor encouraged students to use bamboo toothbrushes as an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic toothbrushes.

He explained that bamboo products produce a lower carbon footprint and help reduce plastic waste entering landfills and oceans.

He also discussed emerging international research on adult pacifiers for stress management and their potential role in improving sleep quality and reducing sleep apnoea.

Students receive practical training

The programme concluded with an Oral Health Camp, where students learned proper toothbrushing techniques and received new toothbrushes to encourage healthy daily habits.

Organisers also presented commemorative shields to distinguished speakers and guests in recognition of their contributions.

Community leaders support youth well-being

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including PP Durdana Arshad, Dr Annie, Mr Naveed Adenwalla, Mr Mohammad Ali, Mr Syed Kashif Rafi, Ms Hina Asad, Mr Saad, Ms Hira Fatima and Ms Maica Marry.

Organisers also acknowledged the efforts of student volunteers, along with Ruby Danish, Bella Mallika and Danish Khokhar, for helping manage the Oral Health Camp and supporting participants throughout the programme.

The organisers said the initiative demonstrated that lasting wellness depends on addressing both mental and oral health together, while equipping young people with practical knowledge to improve their long-term well-being.

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