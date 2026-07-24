EVS World: Pakistan Showcases Energy and Electric Mobility Innovation at Lahore Expo

Three-day exhibition brings together more than 120 local and international companies to promote clean energy, power technologies, and sustainable transport solutions.

EVS World opened at the Expo Centre Lahore on Friday. The three-day exhibition will continue until July 26. More than 120 national and international companies are displaying the latest technologies in energy, power, and electric mobility.

Humayun Khan, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), inaugurated the event. Industry leaders, government officials, and international delegates attended the opening ceremony. FAKT Exhibitions organised the event.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Humayun Khan said innovation and collaboration are essential for Pakistan’s energy future. He said exhibitions like EVS World help attract technology-driven investment. He added that they also support industrial growth and encourage partnerships between local and international companies.

He said Pakistan is moving towards cleaner and smarter energy solutions. He welcomed the strong participation of businesses working in the energy and mobility sectors.

EVS World showcases electric vehicles, battery storage systems, charging infrastructure, and sustainable transport technologies. At the same venue, Electricity Pakistan highlights the latest developments in power generation, electrical engineering, and energy infrastructure.

The organisers said both exhibitions support Pakistan’s efforts to improve energy efficiency. They also promote energy security and sustainable transport solutions.

Saleem Khan Tanoli, Chief Executive Officer of FAKT Exhibitions, said the exhibition connects global innovation with local opportunities. He said the event creates practical solutions for Pakistan’s growing energy and transport sectors.

The exhibition also brings together policymakers, utility companies, technology firms, innovators, and energy providers. It provides a platform to exchange ideas and build new partnerships. Organisers expect the event to encourage investment and support a cleaner, more resilient energy future for Pakistan.

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