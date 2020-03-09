Dolmen Mall pays tribute to women empowering others on International Women’s Day

KARACHI – Dolmen Malls celebrated International Women’s Day from 6th March to 8th March 2020, the event honored women from all walks of life featuring prominent women including accomplished entrepreneurs, influencers, fitness experts, media luminaries, and renowned celebrities.

Adorned with kites, Pakistan’s favorite mall hosted numerous women-centric activities, makeovers and product testing by major local and international brands such as Garnier, Almirah, Maybelline, Makeup City, Bind Chocolates and more. On this occasion, Dolmen Mall was seen paying tribute within the Dolmen City network of retail and corporate partners. A number of outlets adorned acknowledgments for women entrepreneurs who have made their mark within Pakistan’s growing mall and retail industry.

The fourth of its kind, ‘Power Talk’ hosted by Dolmen Mall commemorated women who are widely acknowledged for supporting other women. Thus, amidst corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, health and wellness experts, social workers, influencers, media luminaries and renowned socialites, the annual panel discussion focused on ‘Empowered Women Empower Women’.

Moderated by Faiza Saleem, the originator of the first-ever female comedy troupe, humorist and actor, the Power Talk panel discussion, centered around liberating women through building support systems. A renowned panel discussed the subject matter owing to their expertise and vast history of building a support system and network widely in Pakistan.





The panel consisted of renowned Pakistani fashion designer, Huma Adnan originator of FnkAsia fusion wear, Huma Adnan bridal couture and Craft Stories series of handcrafted accessories made by refugee artisans. Also present was Tahera Hasan, Founder and Director of Imkaan Welfare Organisation and the founder of Karachi Adoption Resource Centre (KARC), SairaSaigal, owner of Zerritta Flowers also shared the stage along with Mantahaa Tareen, pioneer of Zumba in Pakistan, a renowned Fitness, Lifestyle & Wellbeing Trainer, Saman Hayat Soomro, renowned travel and lifestyle influencer and Umber T. Ansari, Head of Corporate Communications, Engro Corporation added value to panel and online discussion.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Anum Nadeem, Director Marketing of the Dolmen Group shared, “Dolmen Mall recognizes the need to continuously support, educate and empower women; a woman with a dream given a chance to grow, can do wonders.”

Living up to its legacy of value additions, brands and outlets went out of their way to make women shoppers feel happy and pampered through power-packed discounts and food deals. Aldo, in a media studded event, launched its latest collection of Disney X Aldo with all Disney themed accessories, etc. Zeen unveiled their refurbished outlet at Dolmen Mall Clifton aimed at an improved shopping experience. Women’s day festivities were augmented by the ongoing cricket fervor and celebrations across the mall.

Dolmen Malls have revolutionized the retail landscape of Pakistan by going the extra mile to keep customers happy through service and experiential excellence. The mall integrates the best in food, fashion, and entertainment by providing the Pakistani shoppers access to some of the most popular retail brands and eateries, evidently being ranked as the destination of choice by mall visitors.

