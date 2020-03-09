BUSINESSHEADLINE

Rob Silberstein, US Consul General in Karachi visits Central Depository Company

Press Release 12 hours ago
0 4 Less than a minute
Rob Silberstein
Rob Silberstein US Consul General in Karachi

KARACHI – A delegation from the US Consulate in Karachi, headed by Mr. Rob Silberstein, US Consul General in Karachi visited the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC). Representatives of leading Pakistani corporates and US Businesses in Pakistan attended this event.

Mr. Moin M. Fudda, Chairman CDC Board of Directors, welcomed the delegation and spoke about the long term bilateral relations between US & Pakistan while stressing on the need to foster greater ties on business and trade initiatives. Mr. Badiuddin Akber, CEO-CDC, while giving an overview on the Pakistan Capital Market landscape and CDC’s key role in its development, while highlighting the association between CDC and its counterparts from the US Capital Market.

US Consul General Rob Silberstein lauded CDC on its achievements in transforming the Pakistani Capital Market. He said that

“It is vital to take concrete steps to bring our two economies closer together for the benefit of both countries. The fact that so much of Pakistan’s financial sector has been built on the close people-to-people and business-to-business ties between the U.S. and Pakistan is something that needs to be better appreciated. The U.S. and Pakistan can and should bring together expertise and technology for bigger future private sector projects as well as through more effective Public-Private Partnerships.”

Tags

Press Release

Related Articles

Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump takes “Be Best” esprit de corps among Dehli school children at their “happiness class”

1 week ago

Dinner hosted by Yasir Qadeer and France business community in the honour of Mr. Faisal Nadeem and Ashraf Mayia.

April 6, 2019
US withdrawal

US withdrawal will lead to peace in Afghanistan: Shah Mehmood

December 22, 2018

NBP employees donate One-Day Basic Salary for Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam-2018

July 12, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: