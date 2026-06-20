Dr. Imran Yousuf, Honorary Consul General of the Philippines in Karachi, visited the Royal Thai Consulate General to sign the Book of Condolence following the passing of a member of the Thai royal family.

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The visit reflected a formal gesture of respect and solidarity, as diplomatic representatives in Karachi paid tribute to Her Royal Highness of the Kingdom of Thailand.

During the visit, Dr. Yousuf met with the Royal Thai Consul General and conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Philippine Consulate and the people of Karachi, expressing sympathy to the grieving diplomatic mission.

He also extended condolences to staff members of the Royal Thai Consulate, acknowledging the service and legacy of the late royal figure.

The Royal Thai Consulate General in Karachi received messages of sympathy from various diplomatic circles, reflecting longstanding ties and mutual respect between the diplomatic communities in Pakistan.

Such condolence visits are a traditional diplomatic practice, underscoring protocol, cultural respect and international relations during periods of mourning.