A high-level business delegation met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan in Islamabad. They discussed Pakistan’s industrial policy and wider economic challenges.

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The delegation was led by Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group S.M. Tanveer. In addition, key FPCCI representatives also joined the meeting.

These included President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Atif Ikram Sheikh, Vice President Zaki Ijaz, and former LDA Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority S.M. Imran.

During the meeting, S.M. Tanveer praised government efforts to support business growth. However, he also highlighted key challenges facing several industries.

In particular, he pointed out difficulties in the gems and jewellery sector. Therefore, he called for targeted policy support.

Moreover, the delegation stressed the need for long-term and sustainable economic planning. They said short-term measures are not enough.

In addition, both sides reviewed the upcoming National Industrial Policy. They focused on aligning it with business community needs.

Meanwhile, participants agreed that continued dialogue is important. As a result, they committed to further consultation on reforms.

Finally, the meeting ended with a shared view that stronger coordination is needed. This, they said, will help improve exports, industry stability and job creation.