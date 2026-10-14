Digital Safar inDrive and Tech Valley Launch Digital Safety and AI Programme for Children

inDrive and Tech Valley launch Digital Safar to promote digital safety and AI literacy among children in Pakistan.

inDrive has partnered with Tech Valley to launch Digital Safar in Pakistan. The initiative will promote digital safety and artificial intelligence (AI) literacy among children of inDrive drivers.

Tech Valley is a Google for Education Premier Partner. Together, the organisations will provide free online training to 300 students in grades 6 to 10.

Digital Safar to Train 300 Children

The three-week programme will feature live online classes in Urdu. It will help children use digital tools safely and responsibly.

First, participating families will attend an in-person orientation in Islamabad on October 17. The online classes will then begin on October 19. The programme is scheduled to conclude on November 9, 2026.

During the course, students will learn about online safety and responsible AI use. They will also develop skills to recognise digital risks. In addition, the programme aims to build their confidence in using technology for learning.

Education Minister Supports Digital Safety

Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, welcomed the initiative. She said children often access the internet before receiving proper guidance on online safety.

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Therefore, she stressed the need to teach children how to protect themselves online. She also highlighted the importance of using AI as a learning tool rather than a shortcut.

Moreover, Qamar welcomed cooperation between private companies, local technology firms and global technology leaders. She expressed hope that similar programmes would reach more schools and families.

inDrive Supports Drivers’ Families

Awais Saeed, Country Lead of inDrive Pakistan, said the programme would support drivers by creating learning opportunities for their children.

He noted that drivers work hard to secure a better future for their families. Through Digital Safar, the company aims to help their children navigate the digital world safely.

Furthermore, the programme will encourage students to learn with confidence. It will also help them explore new opportunities in an increasingly digital society.

Tech Valley Promotes AI Education

Umar Farooq, Founder and CEO of Tech Valley, said every child deserves access to digital education. He stressed that online safety and AI skills should not be limited to students at leading schools.

According to Farooq, Digital Safar is one of Tech Valley’s flagship programmes. It brings Google’s digital-safety and AI curriculum to children of inDrive drivers in Pakistan.

He added that the initiative builds on a model that Tech Valley says has already reached hundreds of thousands of learners nationwide.

Finally, Farooq emphasised the importance of practical skills, wider access and accountability. The partnership aims to help children use technology safely and prepare for a future shaped by AI.

Through Digital Safar, inDrive and Tech Valley seek to expand access to digital learning. Ultimately, the initiative aims to equip young people with the skills they need to learn, grow and participate safely in the digital world.

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