IT and telecom firms face growing threats as attackers target open-source software, AI models, development pipelines and digital credentials

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky has warned that supply chain attacks could become more sophisticated in 2027. Open-source software, development pipelines, AI models and AI agents are expected to become major entry points.

The forecast forms part of the annual Kaspersky Security Bulletin. It identifies credential theft and cyberespionage as attackers’ main objectives.

Kaspersky also warns that relying on a single artificial intelligence provider could create a supply chain risk. Regulatory changes in countries where popular AI models are developed could restrict their use abroad.

Such restrictions could disrupt business operations even without a cyberattack.

IT and Telecom Firms Remain Key Targets

Kaspersky expects IT and telecommunications companies to remain priority targets.

A successful attack on one service provider could expose many of its customers. The distinction between supply chain attacks and attacks through trusted business relationships is also becoming less clear.

The company says attackers will increasingly target the systems used to build, distribute and deploy software.

These include continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, container registries and deployment tools. Compromising these systems could allow malicious code to spread across multiple products and organisations.

Major Supply Chain Attacks Marked 2026

Supply chain attacks became increasingly common in 2026, with major incidents reported almost every month.

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Attackers exploited trusted software distribution channels, including official websites and update servers. Affected software included Notepad++, Daemon Tools and CPU-Z.

In March, a series of compromises spread from the Trivy vulnerability scanner to Checkmarx tools and the LiteLLM AI gateway.

AI infrastructure also came under attack. Researchers discovered hundreds of malicious skills in an AI agent marketplace.

Meanwhile, information-stealing malware began targeting MCP server configurations and AI agent API keys.

A Kaspersky study published in March 2026 found that 31 per cent of companies had experienced a supply chain attack during the previous 12 months.

The study identified supply chain attacks as the most commonly reported threat. However, only 9 per cent of respondents considered them the most dangerous.

AI Models and Development Tools Face New Threats

Kaspersky experts expect open-source software to remain a major entry point for supply chain attacks.

However, attackers are likely to move deeper into the software development process.

They may introduce malicious changes into open AI models and use AI agents or Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to distribute backdoors.

Cloud tokens, API keys and service credentials could become major targets. Attackers may use stolen access to conduct espionage or gain access to additional systems.

Sergey Soldatov, Head of the Security Operations Centre at Kaspersky, said organisations could not independently verify every component they use.

He said businesses must rely on software compilers, open-source libraries and cloud providers. Attackers exploit this dependence to compromise trusted parts of the supply chain.

Soldatov added that AI had become another part of this ecosystem. It could help attackers develop more sophisticated malware while also creating new points of entry.

He urged organisations to understand their dependencies, review granted access and prepare for the possibility of a compromised supplier.

Kaspersky Recommends Stronger Supply Chain Controls

Kaspersky recommends that organisations maintain a detailed inventory of their technology dependencies.

This should include open-source components, AI models, MCP servers and AI agent skills. Companies should also check these dependencies against threat intelligence.

The company recommends using its Open Source Software Threats Data Feed to identify malicious or compromised packages.

It also highlights Kaspersky Container Security. The solution checks container images and configurations from development through runtime.

Other recommended measures include reviewing role-based access controls, limiting unnecessary permissions and strengthening secret scanning. Organisations should also monitor session identifiers to detect intercepted tokens.

Kaspersky further advises businesses to restrict AI agent permissions and assess suppliers carefully. Companies should include clear cybersecurity requirements in supplier contracts.

Its Digital Footprint Intelligence service can help identify compromised supplier accounts, leaked data and vulnerable external assets.

Continuous Monitoring and Incident Response

Organisations should continuously monitor infrastructure and network traffic, Kaspersky says.

The company recommends solutions from its Kaspersky Next XDR product line or its Managed Detection and Response service.

Businesses should also include supplier compromises in their incident response plans. These plans should provide for the rapid isolation of affected suppliers when necessary.

If an incident occurs, Kaspersky Incident Response can help investigate the breach and manage its aftermath.

The company has published its full analysis in the Kaspersky Security Bulletin 2026.

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