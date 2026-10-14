P-House Wins Dalfian Farmers League Cricket Tournament in Karachi

P-House celebrates its victory in the Dalfian Farmers League Cricket Tournament in Karachi.

P-House won the Dalfian Farmers League Cricket Tournament organised by the Dairy Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association (DALFA) at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana in Karachi.

P-House scored 80 runs in the allotted six overs. Mehan Markhor managed 71 runs in reply, handing P-House a nine-run victory in the final.

P-House Sets a Challenging Target

Abdul Rahim Niazi led P-House’s batting with 36 runs off 19 balls. His innings included five sixes. Ijaz Pollard also contributed 15 runs off just six balls.

Abdul Salam and Fahad Amin took one wicket each for their side. Mehan Markhor fought back during the chase but fell short of the target.

Bahadur Lefty’s Fifty Goes in Vain

Bahadur Lefty delivered an impressive performance for Mehan Markhor. He scored 51 runs off 23 balls but could not secure victory for his team.

Muti-ur-Rehman led the bowling attack with three wickets. Saadi also made an impact by claiming two wickets.

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Muti-ur-Rehman was named Player of the Final for his outstanding bowling performance.

Tournament Awards Recognise Top Performers

The organisers announced several individual awards to recognise players’ performances throughout the competition.

Muhammad Ramzan of Mehan Markhor received the Best Bowler award after taking eight wickets. Abdul Rahim Niazi of P-House won Best Batsman after scoring 210 runs in the tournament.

Shah Raza, captain of the winning P-House team, received the Player of the Tournament award.

Following the final, Bahadur Lefty congratulated the winning team despite his side’s defeat. Shah Raza credited his team’s success to unity and strong team spirit.

DALFA Announces Plans for More Events

DALFA Chairman Haris Ali Mithiani described the tournament as a successful sporting event. He announced plans to organise more major events in the near future.

Sindh Assembly member Shariq Jamal also praised the Dalfian Farmers League and described the tournament as a success.

Chief guests, including Haris Ali Mithiani and Shariq Jamal, distributed prizes among the participating players.

The prize distribution ceremony also featured a lucky draw. Organisers distributed numerous prizes, including 13 Umrah tickets, among the participants.

The tournament provided a platform for players to showcase their cricketing skills while promoting sports and community engagement in Karachi.

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