Rotary District 3271 Advances 11 Global Grant Projects Worth $1.39 Million

Rotary International District 3271 is advancing 11 Global Grant projects worth a combined US$1,390,224. The initiatives address key community needs across Sindh and Balochistan, including healthcare, education, clean water and sanitation.

Under the leadership of District Governor 2026–27 Shahzad Sabir, the portfolio focuses on sustainable development and locally identified priorities. It also reflects Rotary’s commitment to international cooperation and community service.

11 Projects Target Key Community Needs

The projects cover several of Rotary’s official Areas of Focus. These include disease prevention and treatment, water, sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, and basic education and literacy.

Digital Safar inDrive and Tech Valley Launch Digital Safety and AI Programme for Children

Additionally, the portfolio supports community economic development and environmental sustainability. Other priorities include nutrition, clean energy and rehabilitation.

The projects aim to improve school sanitation, expand access to clean water and strengthen educational facilities. They also include clinical training, renewable energy and healthcare services for vulnerable communities.

Major Investment in Healthcare Services

The largest individual project is a US$380,000 initiative to expand surgical capacity at MMIH Karachi. Another major project allocates US$289,050 to immunisation, nutrition and contraceptive health services.

Meanwhile, other initiatives focus on water treatment, sanitation and hygiene. Education projects will also help improve learning environments across Sindh.

The portfolio further includes maternal and child health interventions in Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Chitral. Other projects aim to address malnutrition and strengthen family health services.

In addition, the Rotary Smart Villages project focuses on clean energy. Audiology and speech therapy services also form part of the wider development effort.

Shahzad Sabir Highlights Collaborative Service

District Governor Shahzad Sabir has highlighted the importance of collaboration in delivering meaningful community service. He has recognised the contributions of Rotary clubs, project teams, international partners and Rotary International.

Through these partnerships, the projects aim to turn community needs into practical solutions. They also seek to strengthen healthcare services, improve educational opportunities and expand access to essential resources.

Furthermore, the initiatives aim to build more resilient communities through long-term planning and sustainable development.

International Partnerships Support Sustainable Impact

District 3271 has acknowledged the Rotary clubs and international partners involved in developing the projects. Their planning and cooperation have helped advance the grant portfolio.

The Rotary Foundation’s Global Grant framework supports these initiatives through international partnerships and community-focused projects. Together, the 11 projects demonstrate a shared commitment to improving lives across Pakistan.

Rotary District 3271 aims to create lasting impact by supporting practical solutions, strengthening local communities and expanding cooperation between Rotary clubs in Pakistan and abroad.

Follow THE AZB