EZVIZ introduces the H90 Dual 3K Wi-Fi Camera for smart outdoor security in Pakistan.

New outdoor security camera captures wide-angle views and close-up details simultaneously, with AI detection and remote monitoring through the EZVIZ App

Smart home technology brand EZVIZ has launched its H90 Dual Wi-Fi Camera in Pakistan and other South Asian markets.

The new camera combines a wide-angle lens with a dedicated close-up lens. This dual-camera design allows users to monitor a wider area while capturing important details at the same time.

Both lenses deliver 3K resolution. The upper and lower cameras also rotate independently, allowing users to monitor two areas simultaneously.

For example, homeowners can watch a building entrance and parking area together. Shop owners can monitor their doorway and the surrounding space through the same device.

When someone enters a monitored area, the cameras coordinate to detect and track movement. This gives users a clearer view of activity around their property.

AI Detection and Remote Monitoring

The H90 Dual uses AI-powered detection to distinguish people and vehicles from other movements.

Users receive alerts through the EZVIZ App without requiring a subscription. They can also view activity and respond remotely.

The camera includes two-way audio. This feature allows users to speak with visitors or people near the monitored area.

Yango Group Appoints Roman Zemlyansky as Global Head of Safety

At night, built-in spotlights support colour recording. The device also features a siren and optional red-and-blue flashing warning lights to discourage unwanted visitors.

The warning lights remain switched off by default. Users can enable them through the app.

Outdoor Design and Flexible Storage

EZVIZ has designed the H90 Dual for outdoor use. It supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks.

The camera also offers local video storage through a microSD card. It supports cards with capacities of up to 512 GB, sold separately.

Available Across South Asia

The EZVIZ H90 Dual 3K became available in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from November 15, 2026.

Customers can purchase the camera through authorised sales channels.

Founded in 2013, EZVIZ develops smart home products using visual technology and AI-powered innovation.

The company serves users in more than 130 countries and regions. Its product range includes security cameras and smart entry devices connected through the EZVIZ App.

For more information, visit the EZVIZ South Asia website.

Follow THE AZB