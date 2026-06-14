Germany opened their World Cup campaign with an emphatic victory over debutants Curacao after overcoming an early surprise in Houston. The World Cup clash produced goals, momentum swings, and a memorable moment for football’s newest tournament nation.

The four-time champions started strongly and appeared in control early. However, Curacao briefly stunned Germany before Julian Nagelsmann’s side responded with authority and delivered a convincing statement in Group E.

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Felix Nmecha Gives Germany Start

Germany moved ahead in the sixth minute through Felix Nmecha, whose curling strike became the tournament’s earliest goal so far.

The early breakthrough reflected Germany’s attacking approach and created immediate pressure on Curacao. Yet the newcomers remained composed and continued to search for opportunities on the counterattack.

Their persistence soon produced a historic moment.

Curacao Creates World Cup History

Curacao equalized in the 21st minute through Livano Comenencia, who scored the nation’s first-ever World Cup goal.

The midfielder struck from outside the box and benefited from a slight deflection that beat veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Consequently, Curacao briefly shifted momentum and raised hopes of an upset.

Shortly afterward, Curacao appealed for a penalty after Jurgen Locadia challenged Germany’s defense. However, play continued and Germany regained control.

Kai Havertz Leads Germany Response

Germany restored their advantage through Nico Schlotterbeck following a corner delivery. Soon after, Kai Havertz converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after a challenge on Felix Nmecha.

That goal provided breathing room before halftime. As a result, Germany entered the break leading 3–1 and carrying renewed confidence.

The second half began at an even higher tempo.

Jamal Musiala Sparks Second Half Surge

Only moments after the restart, Jamal Musiala extended Germany’s lead from Joshua Kimmich’s assist.

Germany then accelerated further. Nathaniel Brown added another after neat attacking play before substitute Deniz Undav joined the scoresheet. Later, Undav also assisted Havertz for Germany’s seventh goal.

Six different players scored across the match as Germany completed a dominant performance and strengthened their position in Group E.

Germany Sets Early Tournament Tone

Although Curacao suffered defeat, the debutants earned recognition for scoring their first World Cup goal and competing fearlessly against experienced opposition.

Germany, meanwhile, demonstrated squad depth and attacking efficiency. The performance may strengthen confidence as tougher tests await later in the tournament.

Final Score: Germany 7–1 Curacao

Competition: FIFA World Cup – Group E

Venue: Houston