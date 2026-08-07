Military says separate engagements in South Waziristan and Upper Dir thwarted militant attacks and recovered weapons during ongoing operations.

RAWALPINDI, Aug. 7: Pakistani security forces killed 10 militants in two separate Counterterrorism Operation engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were carried out in South Waziristan and Upper Dir districts after militants allegedly attempted to attack security forces and engage troops in separate incidents.

Counterterrorism Operation

The military said the first encounter occurred in the Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan, where a group of militants allegedly attempted to attack security forces’ check posts.

Troops responded swiftly, effectively repelling the assault before engaging the attackers in an exchange of fire.

The ISPR said eight militants were killed during the operation.

PIAF Women Wing Reviews Lahore Chamber Election Strategy at Gulberg Meeting

Second Operation Conducted in Upper Dir

In a separate encounter in Upper Dir District, security forces conducted another operation in which two additional militants were killed.

The military said weapons and ammunition were recovered from those killed, adding that they were allegedly involved in multiple militant activities in the region.

Sanitisation Operations Continue

The ISPR said follow-up sanitisation operations are underway to clear the area and locate any remaining militants.

The military added that security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue nationwide counterterrorism efforts under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” strategy approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

Officials reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating militancy and maintaining security through continued intelligence-based operations across the country.

Follow THE AZB