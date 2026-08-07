Students, faculty and staff transformed the university’s Mini Forest into a symbol of creativity, patriotism and environmental responsibility through art, conservation and community activities.

JAMSHORO: SABS University celebrated Pakistan’s 80th Independence Day with a distinctive “Forest Canvas” Art & Cleanliness Activity, bringing together students, faculty members, officers and staff for a day dedicated to creativity, environmental conservation and national pride. The initiative was held at the university’s Mini Forest, reflecting its commitment to promoting a cleaner, greener and more artistically vibrant campus.

The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, who praised the initiative for successfully combining artistic expression with environmental awareness and patriotism. She commended the university community for actively participating in activities that encourage civic responsibility while celebrating the country’s Independence Day.

Participants created a range of artworks that were showcased on the “Wall of Freedom,” symbolising their love for Pakistan and the values of independence. The programme also included the installation of bird nests in the Mini Forest to support biodiversity, the construction of a pathway leading to the Freedom Wall, a symbolic Freedom Walk and a “Hug a Tree” activity highlighting the importance of protecting the environment.

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One of the event’s standout features was the participation of every academic batch, with each group contributing a unique artwork to the Wall of Freedom. The collective display reflected the creativity, unity and patriotic spirit of the university community while reinforcing the importance of teamwork and cultural expression.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said universities play a crucial role in developing socially responsible citizens by integrating art, environmental awareness and national values into student life. She added that meaningful initiatives such as the Forest Canvas activity encourage young people to celebrate independence through practical actions that benefit both society and the environment.

The event formed part of SABS University’s Independence Day celebrations and highlighted the institution’s continued focus on sustainability, civic engagement and creative excellence.

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