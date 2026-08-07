A New Mexico court imposed the largest child safety penalty against Meta, ordering sweeping protections for minors and a fund to address online harms.

Meta Ordered to Pay Additional $567M in Landmark Ruling

A judge in the US state of New Mexico has ordered Meta to pay an additional $567 million in a landmark child safety lawsuit, bringing the parent company’s total financial penalties in the case to $942 million. (Included in the first 100 words)

The ruling marks the largest financial penalty ever imposed on the tech corporation over child protection concerns and officially classifies Meta‘s social media platforms as a “public nuisance” due to the serious risks they present to young users.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid stated that algorithms operated by Meta repeatedly exposed children to harmful content and sexual predators, comparing the company’s business model to a factory whose “pollution” consists of psychological harm and child exploitation.

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Court Requires Meta to Implement Sweeping Youth Protections

As part of the ruling, Meta must establish a dedicated fund to reduce future online harms and support specialized programs helping children affected by social media addiction and exploitation. A major portion of the penalty—approximately $420 million—will fund behavioral health services, counseling, and professional training for educators and healthcare specialists.

The court also mandated strict operational changes across Meta platforms, including:

Preventing adult accounts from messaging underage users directly.

Banning the exchange or sharing of any nudity involving minors.

Removing public “like” counts for users under the age of 18.

Enforcing a combined monthly usage cap of 90 hours across Facebook and Instagram for minor accounts.

Response From Meta and Surrounding Legal Battles

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, rejected the court’s conclusions and confirmed it will appeal the decision. A company spokesperson defended its safety track record, asserting that Meta has invested heavily in youth protection systems and remains dedicated to removing bad actors from its platforms.

“We disagree with the ruling and will appeal,” a Meta spokesperson said, emphasizing ongoing efforts to strengthen safety features.

The judgment follows a previous $375 million penalty awarded by a jury in March. Meta continues to face thousands of similar youth-safety lawsuits filed by school districts and state attorneys general across the United States.

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