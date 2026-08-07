The new in-app feature gives fans a personalised Aadee persona, celebrating the unique ways listeners connect with Atif Aslam’s music and his latest album.

KARACHI: Spotify has launched a new interactive in-app experience that allows fans to “Discover Their Inner Aadeez,” celebrating the different ways listeners connect with Pakistani music icon Atif Aslam. Inspired by the release of his latest album, Subah Aye Na, the personalised feature offers fans a unique identity based on their listening preferences while encouraging them to explore the album in a more engaging way.

Available to both Free and Premium users, the experience begins by asking listeners to select their favourite track from Subah Aye Na. Based on their choice, custom animations reveal one of four exclusive Aadee personas, each representing a distinct connection with Atif Aslam’s music. Fans also receive a personalised digital share card that can be posted across social media before returning to stream the album.

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Speaking about the campaign, Talha Hashim, Spotify’s Marketing Manager for Pakistan, said the initiative was designed to celebrate the personal relationship listeners have with music. He said the “Discover Your Inner Aadeez” experience transforms individual listening habits into an interactive and shareable journey while bringing fans closer to one of Pakistan’s most celebrated artists.

The feature introduces four unique fan identities. Borderless Aadeez represents listeners who enjoy music from every genre and culture. Moonrise Aadeez reflects fans who connect with Atif Aslam’s songs during peaceful and reflective moments. The OG Aadeez celebrates long-time followers who have supported the singer throughout his career, while The Early Discoverer Aadeez recognises fans who are always among the first to explore new releases.

To access the experience, users can open Spotify on their mobile device and tap the “Discover Your Inner Aadeez” banner before choosing their favourite song from Subah Aye Na. The platform then generates the personalised persona with animated visuals and a shareable card, creating a fan-first digital experience designed to strengthen the connection between listeners and the artist.

The campaign reflects Spotify’s continued focus on interactive music experiences, combining personalisation, social sharing and artist engagement to celebrate one of Pakistan’s most influential musicians.

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