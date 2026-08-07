Amanda Knox performs her show amid renewed discussions on whether was amanda knox wrongfully convicted

The American author and activist launches a sold-out comedy performance in Scotland, reigniting global debate over her legal battles and public image.

Public Debate Reopens Over Whether Was Amanda Knox Wrongfully Convicted

The long-standing public debate surrounding whether was amanda knox wrongfully convicted has resurfaced after the American author launched a controversial new comedy performance in Scotland. (Included in the first 100 words)

The sold-out show, titled “Cartwheel,” has drawn significant public backlash for using events connected to the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, as source material for entertainment.

The title references widely reported claims that Knox performed cartwheels inside an Italian police station while being questioned shortly after the murder — an image that defined global media coverage of the investigation.

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Legal History: From Trial to Final Acquittal

The core legal question of whether was amanda knox wrongfully convicted was officially settled by Italy’s highest court in 2015 when judges definitively overturned her conviction, citing flawed forensic evidence and severe procedural errors during the initial investigation.

Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison before her initial conviction was overturned on appeal. While courts eventually cleared her and her co-defendant of all murder charges, public opinion remains sharply divided between supporters who view her as a victim of a flawed justice system and critics who question her public projects.

Backlash and Ethics of Reclaiming Her Narrative

Supporters argue that “Cartwheel” represents Knox’s effort to process traumatic real-life events and reclaim her personal narrative after years of intense media scrutiny.

However, critics and advocacy groups contend that using the tragedy as comedic material is insensitive to the victim’s family and reopens painful memories surrounding the trial. Despite the surrounding controversy, the show’s sold-out status reflects continued public fascination with one of the most high-profile legal sagas in modern history.

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