PIAF Women Wing members meet in Lahore to review preparations for the upcoming LCCI elections.

Women leaders decide to hold weekly meetings and strengthen election preparations ahead of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry polls.

LAHORE, Aug. 7: The PIAF Women Wing held a meeting at the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Central Office in Gulberg to review preparations for the upcoming Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections and discuss strategies to enhance women’s participation in the electoral campaign.

The meeting was chaired by former Lahore Chamber Executive Committee Member and PIAF Executive Committee Member Nabeela Intizar, who led discussions on the performance and future role of women members in the election process.

PIAF Women Wing

Participants reviewed the progress of women members in election-related activities and agreed to further strengthen organisational coordination ahead of the LCCI polls.

The meeting decided that a dedicated women’s meeting would be held every week to improve campaign planning, coordination and engagement.

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Weekly Meetings Approved

The participants also agreed to utilise the experience and expertise of senior women members to mentor new participants and strengthen the organisation’s election strategy.

The initiative aims to increase women’s contribution to business leadership and ensure effective participation in the upcoming Lahore Chamber elections.

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The meeting was attended by Amina Randhawa, Executive Committee Member of the Lahore Chamber, former FPCCI Vice President Riffat Malik, former Lahore Chamber Executive Committee Member Nilofar Sikandar, Shamim Akhtar, PIAF Executive Committee Member Saadia Rana, and several newly inducted members.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening women’s representation within the business community and supporting PIAF’s preparations for the forthcoming LCCI elections.

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