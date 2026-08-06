Goods transport and mini Mazda associations warn nationwide strike from August 8, citing daily fuel price changes, toll taxes and heavy fines.

KARACHI, Aug. 6: A nationwide Wheel Jam Strike has been announced by the Pakistan Mini Mazda Association and the All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Association, with transporters warning that freight operations across the country will be suspended from August 8 unless the government addresses their demands.

Loudcasting is Changing Public Transport Etiquette as Phone Noise Sparks Calls for Tougher Rules

Transport leaders said the strike could disrupt imports, exports and the movement of goods nationwide if negotiations fail before the deadline.

Wheel Jam Strike

Pakistan Mini Mazda Association President Tanveer Jutt urged the government to resolve the issues before the strike begins. He warned that halting transport services would affect trade, supply chains and commercial activity across the country.

He called on the government to revise petroleum product prices on a monthly basis instead of making changes every day. He also demanded relief from toll taxes and what he described as excessive traffic fines imposed on transporters.

Transporters Raise Multiple Demands

The All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Association said axle load limits should be implemented according to existing laws and alleged that corruption had become widespread during enforcement.

Association President Chaudhry Owais Gujjar said transporters pay billions of rupees annually in toll taxes but receive little in return.

He criticised the poor condition of highways and roads, saying damaged infrastructure contributes to traffic accidents and increases operating costs.

Harassment and Tax Burden Highlighted

Transport representatives also accused enforcement teams and highway patrol officials of harassing drivers during routine inspections.

They claimed transport operators continue to face unnecessary penalties despite paying advance taxes and complying with legal requirements.

Transport leader Khalid Arain blamed government policies for forcing the sector toward industrial action. He said transporters in many other countries receive incentives and support, while Pakistani operators continue to face financial pressure.

He also alleged that transport companies received no compensation after some of their vehicles were damaged in militant attacks.

Call for Dialogue Before August 8

Transport leaders said they oppose overloading and support proper enforcement of traffic laws. However, they argued that authorities should work with industry representatives instead of relying on fines and penalties.

They urged the government to begin immediate negotiations, saying the outstanding issues could be resolved within a few hours through constructive dialogue.

If no agreement is reached, transport associations say the nationwide Wheel Jam Strike will begin on August 8, potentially affecting cargo movement, industrial supplies and trade across Pakistan.

Follow THE AZB