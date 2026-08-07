The internationally acclaimed singer will appear on the judging panel and deliver exclusive performances as Pakistan Idol prepares to crown its next singing superstar in a star-studded Sooper Finale.

Pakistan’s biggest television music franchise is preparing for its grandest finale yet as Atif Aslam joins Pakistan Idol as the Sooper Icon for the highly anticipated Sooper Finale. The celebrated singer will make a special appearance in the season’s final episode, sharing the judging panel with Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, Bilal Maqsood and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Viewers can also expect exclusive live performances from the global music star, adding further excitement to what is expected to become one of Pakistan’s most-watched entertainment events.

Presented by Sooper, the title sponsor of Pakistan Idol, the Sooper Finale marks the conclusion of a remarkable musical journey while opening a new chapter for one of Pakistan’s most successful television franchises. The addition of one of the country’s most influential artists reflects the show’s ambition to deliver a memorable finale for audiences nationwide.

With only three episodes remaining before the winner is announced, the competition has entered its decisive stage as contestants compete for the coveted title of Pakistan’s next singing superstar. The final episodes are expected to feature emotional performances, intense competition and high-profile entertainment.

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The franchise has also confirmed that planning is already underway for Seasons 3 and 4, highlighting its long-term vision to expand Pakistan Idol’s presence in the country’s entertainment industry. Producers say the continued investment reflects growing audience interest and confidence in the show’s future.

As the season approaches its conclusion, Pakistan Idol continues to raise production standards with large-scale performances, enhanced stage design and an immersive viewing experience. The inclusion of Atif Aslam as Sooper Icon is expected to elevate the finale into one of the year’s biggest television events, celebrating music, talent and the discovery of Pakistan’s next major singing sensation.

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