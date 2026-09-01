The Tupac Shakur murder conviction has renewed attention on the unsolved killing of Notorious B.I.G.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis’s conviction in Las Vegas has ended one of music’s most famous murder cases. Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur’s death, a jury found Davis guilty in connection with the rapper’s killing.

The Tupac Shakur murder shocked the music world in 1996. Gunmen sprayed bullets at the BMW carrying Shakur during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. The rapper later died from his injuries.

The case remained unsolved for decades. It generated countless theories and rumours around the world.

Former prosecutor Neama Rahmani described the case as a major challenge. He said prosecutors took on a difficult cold case with limited physical evidence.

Davis’s own words helped prosecutors build their case. Over the years, he spoke about the shooting in interviews, documentaries and podcasts. He also discussed the case in his memoir.

Investigators used those statements to examine his role in the events surrounding Shakur’s death.

Davis’s defence team challenged the prosecution’s evidence. His lawyer argued that Davis often told stories to gain publicity and sell books.

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The defence also highlighted the lack of traditional evidence. Prosecutors did not present a murder weapon. They also had no eyewitness who placed Davis inside the vehicle.

Despite those challenges, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

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Shakur’s family showed strong emotions after the verdict. Some relatives cried inside the courtroom. Others hugged family members and prosecutors.

The decision brought long-awaited closure to Shakur’s relatives. It also marked a major moment for investigators who had pursued answers for almost three decades.

The case took jurors back to the violent hip-hop culture of the 1990s. Gang rivalries and the East Coast-West Coast feud shaped much of that period.

Shakur and Christopher Wallace, known as Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls, once shared a friendship. However, their relationship later collapsed as tensions grew.

Their stories remain closely connected in hip-hop history.

Biggie died in Los Angeles in March 1997. A gunman opened fire on his vehicle during a drive-by shooting. His death came about six months after Shakur’s shooting.

Police have never charged anyone with Wallace’s murder.

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The Tupac verdict has now raised fresh questions about Wallace’s murder.

Many people have linked the two cases for decades. The East Coast-West Coast rivalry also fuelled speculation about both killings.

Davis knew Wallace and attended the same party on the night Wallace died. Police also questioned Davis during their investigation into Biggie’s death.

That connection has kept public interest focused on both cases.

Journalist Justin Tinsley said the stories of Shakur and Wallace remain impossible to separate. Both artists shaped modern hip-hop and left a lasting cultural legacy.

Their deaths also created decades of speculation.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Wallace’s murder remains open. Detectives in the Robbery-Homicide Division continue to handle the investigation.

The department has asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

Legal experts now believe the Tupac conviction could encourage authorities to revisit other evidence. Prosecutors may also take a fresh look at the Biggie case.

Rahmani said the successful prosecution could give investigators new confidence.

For Shakur’s family, the verdict has delivered long-awaited justice.

For Biggie’s family and fans, however, one major question remains unanswered.

Will investigators ever solve the murder of Christopher Wallace?

Nearly three decades later, public interest in both cases remains strong. The Tupac Shakur murder conviction has brought one historic case closer to closure. It has also renewed pressure for answers in another of hip-hop’s biggest mysteries.

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