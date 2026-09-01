The updated flu vaccine is being offered to priority groups ahead of the winter flu season.

The UK’s updated flu vaccine is now being offered ahead of winter. The latest version includes changes designed to provide better protection against the Super-K strain that circulated last season.

Schoolchildren and pregnant women are among the first groups eligible for the vaccine. Health officials prioritise these groups because children can catch and spread flu easily.

Vaccinating children can also protect vulnerable people around them. This includes younger siblings, grandparents and people with weaker immune systems.

Other eligible groups, including people aged 65 and over, will receive free NHS flu vaccinations from October. The NHS expects to contact eligible people by phone or post.

What Is the Super-K Flu Strain?

Last winter’s flu season started earlier than expected. A mutated form of seasonal influenza, known as subclade K, spread widely.

Some people referred to the strain as “Super-K” or “super flu”.

However, doctors do not use “super flu” as an official medical term. The name does not mean the virus is harder to treat.

The strain caused concern because many people had limited immunity against it.

Influenza viruses change regularly. Health experts update vaccines each year to improve their protection against the strains expected to circulate.

This year’s vaccine includes adjustments to better match subclade K.

Experts cannot yet predict when flu cases will rise this winter. They also cannot say how severe the season will become.

Health officials often examine flu activity in the Southern Hemisphere. Australia and New Zealand can provide early clues before winter reaches the UK.

Australia reported fewer flu cases than during the previous season. However, New Zealand recorded high numbers of infections.

Dr Amanda Doyle from NHS England urged people to take precautions.

She said last year’s early flu season placed major pressure on urgent and emergency care services.

The NHS has already faced a busy summer. Health services have therefore started preparing for winter earlier than usual.

Who Can Get the Free Flu Vaccine?

Flu can affect people of every age. Even healthy people can become seriously ill.

Health officials say vaccination can reduce the risk of severe illness and hospital treatment.

Children aged two and above usually receive the vaccine as a nasal spray. Adults usually receive an injection.

One dose can provide protection for the winter season.

GP surgeries, schools and high street pharmacies offer NHS flu vaccinations.

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People who do not qualify for a free NHS vaccine can also buy one privately. Prices generally range from around £10 to £20.

Schoolchildren and pregnant women can receive their free vaccination from September.

From October, the NHS will also offer free flu vaccinations to other eligible groups.

These include:

Children aged two and over who have not started school

Adults aged 65 and over

People with certain long-term health conditions

Care home residents

Eligible carers

People living with someone with a weakened immune system

People experiencing homelessness or staying in homeless accommodation

More Adults to Receive RSV Protection

The NHS is also expanding protection against respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.

RSV can affect the lungs and cause serious illness in vulnerable people.

From September, some adults with certain health conditions will receive invitations for an RSV vaccine at age 65.

Previously, many people waited until they reached 75.

The expanded programme aims to protect people with conditions such as chronic lung disease.

Health officials are urging everyone who qualifies for a vaccine to take up the offer. With winter approaching, they hope early vaccination will reduce pressure on hospitals and health services.

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