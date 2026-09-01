The US launched fresh strikes against Iranian targets as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated.

American forces resumed military strikes against Iran on Tuesday, according to US Central Command. The latest escalation follows accusations that Iran attempted to target commercial shipping and American forces in the region.

US Central Command said American forces began attacking targets linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, at 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT).

The US strikes Iran operation came after Centcom accused the IRGC of recent attempted attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The command also accused Iran of threatening US service members deployed across the region.

Iranian state media reported that four projectiles struck areas in the counties of Chabahar and Konarak. Officials did not immediately provide further details about possible casualties or damage.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported several explosions. The blasts were heard on Qeshm Island, Konarak and Bandar Abbas.

The latest attacks mark another sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump Confirms ‘Large and Powerful’ Strikes

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces carried out what he described as “large and powerful” strikes.

Trump said the attacks followed an Iranian missile attack on a US military base in Jordan. He said Iran fired eight missiles at the facility.

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The US president also accused Iran of attempting to place sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump issued a strong warning to Tehran against further retaliation. He said the United States would respond with an even more powerful military operation if Iran launched new attacks.

He warned that a larger attack remained under consideration and could follow any further Iranian action.

The strikes followed earlier American attacks on Iran this week. US forces targeted two rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Those attacks were the first known US strikes against Iran since late July.

Iran Threatens a Response

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps strongly condemned the latest US attacks.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi warned that the United States would face serious consequences. He said Iran would punish Washington for the new strikes.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that they will respond to attacks against the country and its military forces.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of growing tensions. The strategic waterway handles a significant share of global oil shipments.

Any major conflict in the area could disrupt commercial shipping and raise concerns across international energy markets.

The latest confrontation has raised fears of a wider regional conflict. Washington and Tehran now face increasing pressure to prevent further escalation.

It remains unclear whether Iran will respond immediately to the latest strikes. However, Trump’s warning and the IRGC’s response suggest tensions could rise further in the coming days.

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