The CDC is reviewing two measles-associated deaths reported by Pennsylvania.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not included two measles deaths reported by Pennsylvania in its national tally for 2026.

The decision has triggered a dispute between federal and state health authorities. It has also added to political tensions surrounding the growing measles outbreak in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania announced two measles-associated deaths on 25 August. State health officials said they had carefully reviewed both cases before reporting them.

However, the CDC said it still needed additional information.

The agency delayed its regular weekly measles update. When officials later published the data, they did not include the two Pennsylvania deaths in the national count.

Instead, the CDC added a note explaining its decision.

The agency said available information had not yet established whether measles caused or contributed to the deaths. Officials also said the patients may have died from other causes while infected with the virus.

The CDC said it would update the national total after reviewing further information.

Pennsylvania Defends Its Reporting

Pennsylvania health officials strongly defended their handling of the cases.

Neil Ruhland, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said officials had reviewed every reported case according to the CDC’s measles case definition.

He said the department had provided the required epidemiological information to federal health authorities.

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The disagreement has intensified tensions between Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Pennsylvania is currently trying to control a growing measles outbreak.

The CDC’s new director, Dr Erica Schwartz, reportedly made the decision to exclude the deaths while officials reviewed the cases.

Several public health experts described the move as highly unusual.

Former CDC principal deputy director Dr Nirav Shah said state health authorities traditionally investigate cases and report their findings to the federal government.

He criticised the decision to question Pennsylvania’s determination before completing the review.

Former CDC chief medical officer Dr Deb Houry also described the move as a major change from previous practice.

She noted that the CDC had previously included a measles-associated death reported by New Mexico while authorities continued their investigation.

Questions Over How Measles Deaths Are Counted

The dispute has renewed debate over how health agencies record deaths linked to infectious diseases.

Public health experts say a person can die with several contributing medical conditions. An infectious disease may still play a role even when another condition directly causes death.

The debate has drawn comparisons with arguments over deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts have often distinguished between dying directly from an illness and dying with an infection that contributed to a fatal outcome.

Health officials warn that the distinction can become complicated in serious medical cases.

One Pennsylvania case involved an infant who died shortly after birth.

The Lancaster County coroner said the baby had a ruptured spleen. Tests also found evidence of measles virus in the infant’s lung tissue.

Officials believe the infant may have contracted the virus before birth after the mother became seriously ill with measles during pregnancy.

The coroner’s investigation remains ongoing.

Reports also said investigators were examining another recent death involving a child who tested positive for measles.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether measles directly caused either death.

CDC Director Faces First Major Test

The controversy has placed new CDC director Dr Erica Schwartz under close scrutiny.

Schwartz took office in mid-August and has faced questions about how independently she will operate within the Trump administration.

During her confirmation process, some lawmakers raised concerns about her relationship with Kennedy.

Kennedy has a long history of anti-vaccine advocacy.

Schwartz has previously expressed support for vaccines and scientific research.

However, her handling of the Pennsylvania cases has now drawn criticism from several public health experts.

Some experts argue that the CDC should allow state investigators to report deaths based on established public health procedures.

Others support the federal agency’s decision to seek more information before adding the deaths to a national total.

The CDC said it has a responsibility to report information accurately and transparently.

The agency stressed that it had not permanently removed the Pennsylvania cases. Instead, officials said they would review additional evidence before making a final decision.

Concerns Over Public Trust

The dispute has raised wider concerns about public confidence in health reporting.

Dr Brian Castrucci of the de Beaumont Foundation warned that public disagreements over routine scientific reviews could create unnecessary controversy.

He said a death can involve several contributing causes. That does not make an infectious disease irrelevant.

Other public health experts have also criticised the growing political debate surrounding the cases.

They argue that health officials should focus on preventing further infections and protecting vulnerable communities.

The final CDC decision could affect the official number of measles deaths recorded in the United States during 2026.

For now, Pennsylvania maintains that it properly investigated both cases. Federal health officials say their review continues.

The dispute highlights the growing pressure on public health agencies as the Pennsylvania measles outbreak develops.

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