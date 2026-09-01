KCCI President Rehan Hanif presents a commemorative crest to Bilal Azhar Kiyani during his visit to Karachi Chamber.

President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Rehan Hanif welcomed Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kiyani during his visit to the chamber on Saturday, highlighting the importance of continued engagement between the government and the business community.

During the visit, Hanif presented a commemorative crest to the minister. Senior business figures and office-bearers of the chamber were also present at the meeting, reflecting the chamber’s role as a key platform for dialogue between policymakers and Karachi’s business sector.

The gathering included former KCCI President Zubair Motiwala, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza and Vice President Arif Lakhani. Executive Committee members Abu Bakar Shamsi and Durre Shahwar Nisar also attended the occasion.

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The visit comes as Pakistan’s business community continues to closely follow government measures concerning taxation, investment, trade and broader economic reforms. The KCCI has regularly served as a forum where representatives of the private sector raise economic concerns and engage with government officials.

The presence of the State Minister for Finance and Revenue provided an opportunity for business representatives to strengthen communication with the government at a time when economic policy remains a major focus for companies and investors.

Photographs from the meeting showed Hanif presenting the crest to Kiyani, with senior chamber officials and executive committee members standing alongside them.

The engagement underlines the importance of collaboration between government institutions and the private sector in addressing business concerns and supporting economic activity in Karachi, Pakistan’s major commercial hub.

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