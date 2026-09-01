Germany has accused Russia of involvement in a drone attack near Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Germany has accused Russia of carrying out last month’s drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport. The incident has increased concerns about suspected hybrid operations across Europe.

A drone carrying an explosive device was discovered near Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport on 4 August. The device did not explode because investigators believe its detonator failed.

German officials are investigating other incidents near the airport. Investigators suspect that another drone collided with a cargo aircraft. Authorities also reportedly found a third drone near the airport 10 days later.

The Russia drone attack followed what Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described as a familiar pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe. He warned that Germany should expect further attempts to target the country.

Dobrindt said investigators examined the equipment used in the attack. Intelligence findings also supported Germany’s conclusion that Russia was responsible.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced several measures against Moscow during a press conference in Berlin.

Germany will close the Russian consulate in Bonn. The government will also terminate the contract for the Russian House in Berlin.

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Wadephul said Germany would tighten entry controls for Russian nationals. Berlin will also increase pressure on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet.

Russia uses many ageing oil tankers to move cargo and bypass Western sanctions. Western governments imposed those sanctions after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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Wadephul said he had summoned Russia’s ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechayev, to the foreign ministry.

Russia rejected Germany’s accusations and promised to respond.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would take “mirror-image” measures against Germany. She also accused Berlin of supporting terrorism because of its military and economic support for Ukraine.

Russia has previously denied involvement in suspected sabotage and hybrid operations across Europe.

Leipzig/Halle Airport plays an important role in European logistics. The German military and Nato allies use the airport to transport military equipment and supplies.

The airport also supports Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines, which operates major aerial cargo services.

That strategic role has increased concerns about the reported attack.

Nato and EU Back Germany

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed support for Germany after Berlin announced its findings.

He said Nato stood in full solidarity with Germany and welcomed the measures announced by the government.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also backed Berlin. She said the European Union remained united against Russian aggression.

Von der Leyen added that the EU was preparing additional sanctions against Russia.

The incident was also expected to feature in discussions among European foreign ministers.

Germany has reported several suspicious drone sightings near airports, military facilities and industrial sites during the past year.

Until now, Berlin had avoided publicly naming a country responsible for the Leipzig incident. German officials had only referred to possible involvement by foreign powers.

Reports in US media had previously linked the incident to Russia.

German officials have repeatedly warned about hybrid threats. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said last week that those responsible for hostile actions against Germany would face consequences.

The government is also considering stronger powers for intelligence agencies. German security services have faced criticism over their ability to counter foreign threats.

Security Concerns Grow Ahead of Election

The accusations come at a politically sensitive time for the German government.

Saxony-Anhalt will hold an important state election, where the far-right Alternative für Deutschland could achieve a historic breakthrough.

The party has opposed continued military support for Ukraine and supports closer ties with Russia.

Meanwhile, police in Brandenburg are investigating another security incident.

Authorities discovered improvised explosive and incendiary devices at a power substation on Tuesday. A damaged power line caused a temporary outage.

Investigators have not identified those responsible for the Brandenburg incident.

The Leipzig investigation, however, has now prompted Berlin to directly accuse Moscow. Germany’s response signals a tougher approach towards suspected Russian operations on its territory.

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