Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan reassures support to China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reassured its support to China in its campaign against the coronavirus outbreak.

The assurance was given by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi during an interactive session with the media in Beijing.

She said the Chinese government is making all-out efforts for the health and safety of the Pakistani communities and students.

Naghmana Hashmi said Pakistan embassy is also in touch with Pakistani students and has established hotlines for them where officers are available round the clock to receive their calls and emails.

Speaking on the occasion, an official of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yao Wen Yao Wen thanked Pakistan for its support to China in the fight against coronavirus, particularly the donation of medical equipment and resumption of flight operation.

