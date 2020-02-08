Nighat Butt Renowned TV actress passes away

LAHORE – Nighat Butt, renowned Pakistan television, film and stage actress, died late on Friday after a protracted illness.

The actress was living in poverty after the death of her husband Abid Butt.

Nighat could not even pay the rent of the house where she was living after the death of her husband.

She was laid to rest in Lahore. The government had the time and again committed financial assistance to the poor artist but the poor artist never got any financial assistance.

The showbiz industry has expressed a deep sense of grief over her death.

