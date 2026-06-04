The Republic of Congo will host the second edition of the Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF). The event will take place from June 1–3, 2027, in Brazzaville.

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Moreover, it will be held at the Kintélé International Conference Center. The forum is endorsed by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons. It is organized by Energy Capital & Power.

Global Participation and Strategic Focus

The forum is expected to bring together global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders. In addition, it aims to strengthen energy partnerships and project development.

Key organizations, including OPEC and the African Petroleum Producers Organization, are expected to participate. Delegations from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas will also attend.

Therefore, CEIF 2027 is positioned as a major platform for cross-border energy cooperation.

Congo’s Expanding Energy Sector

The Republic of Congo remains a significant oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa. At the same time, it is expanding its role as an emerging gas exporter.

Major projects include developments by TotalEnergies such as Moho Nord and Marine XX. In addition, Perenco and Trident Energy continue operations in mature fields.

Meanwhile, Eni is advancing its Congo LNG project. The project targets up to 3 million tons of LNG annually, strengthening Congo’s position in global gas markets.

National Oil Company and Local Development

The national oil company, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), is also expanding its upstream activities. It is working on deepwater permits such as Nzombo.

Furthermore, CEIF 2027 will focus on increasing local content. It will also promote technology transfer and workforce development.

As a result, the forum aims to ensure long-term economic benefits for Congo.

Energy Reforms and Investment Outlook

The government continues to strengthen its investment framework. It is introducing regulatory reforms and new energy policies.

These include a Gas Master Plan, a national gas company, and a new gas code. In addition, infrastructure projects such as refinery upgrades and petrochemical expansion are underway.

Therefore, these reforms are expected to improve commercialization of resources and reduce gas flaring.

CEIF 2027 Expected Scale

The forum is expected to attract participants from more than 40 countries. It may also host hundreds of companies and over 3,000 delegates.

In addition, it will include conferences, workshops, and networking sessions. Consequently, it will support new partnerships and investment opportunities.