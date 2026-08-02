The initiative in Sharaqpur combines free protective bag distribution, farmer training, and export readiness programmes to improve fruit quality and unlock premium international markets.

SHARAQPUR, Punjab — Guava Bagging has become the focus of a new export-oriented initiative as the Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) launched its Summer Guava Bagging Pilot Project in Sharaqpur, Punjab’s largest guava-producing cluster. The programme aims to improve fruit quality, minimise fruit fly infestation, and help Pakistani growers meet international export standards while expanding access to high-value global markets.

The project marks another step in PHDEC’s strategy to modernise Pakistan’s horticulture sector through improved farming practices and technology adoption. It builds on the success of the company’s Mango Bagging Project, which has enhanced fruit quality, appearance, and market value over the past three years.

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After recording encouraging results from its Winter Guava Bagging initiative launched in November 2025, PHDEC has now expanded the programme by distributing 20,000 protective fruit bags free of charge to growers in Sharaqpur. The bags are designed to protect guava during the most critical stages of fruit development, reducing pest damage while improving appearance, colour, and overall marketability.

Pakistan produces nearly 800,000 metric tonnes of guava each year, making it one of the world’s leading producers. However, despite growing demand from the European Union, Central Asian Republics (CARs), and other premium markets, fresh guava exports remain largely limited to Gulf countries due to fruit fly infestation, cosmetic defects, bruising, and failure to meet international quality standards.

To complement the pilot programme, PHDEC organised a training workshop on Summer Guava Production, Bagging Technology, Export Linkages and PHDEC Certification for Export Readiness. The sessions provided growers with practical guidance on export-oriented production, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), harvesting techniques, post-harvest management, and compliance with international food safety requirements.

Experts from the Horticultural Research Institute (HRI) and the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Faisalabad, conducted technical demonstrations on the correct fruit bagging process, the ideal stage for applying protective bags, orchard management after bagging, and effective methods to control fruit fly and other insect pests. They highlighted that proper bagging significantly improves fruit quality while reducing post-harvest losses.

Representatives from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) also briefed growers on Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) regulations, quarantine procedures, traceability systems, and phytosanitary certification required for exports to premium destinations, including the European Union and other international markets.

Leading guava exporters participated in the workshop, engaging directly with growers to strengthen commercial partnerships and encourage contract farming for premium-quality guava production. PHDEC also raised awareness of its Certification Project, encouraging farmers and exporters to adopt internationally recognised certification systems to improve food safety, traceability, and export compliance.

Speaking at the event, PHDEC officials reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to introducing modern production technologies, strengthening horticultural value chains, and increasing Pakistan’s competitiveness in international fruit markets. They stressed that improving fruit quality at the farm level is essential for securing better export opportunities and increasing growers’ incomes.

The company will monitor the pilot project throughout the production season to assess its impact on fruit quality, pest management, productivity, and export potential. If successful, the initiative will be expanded to other major guava-growing regions across Pakistan.

The Summer Guava Bagging Pilot Project forms part of PHDEC’s wider strategy to promote technology transfer, certification, capacity building, and stronger market access, with the long-term goal of enhancing the quality and export competitiveness of Pakistan’s horticultural products.

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