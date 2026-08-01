August 1, 2026

Bank AL Habib leadership visits branch to strengthen customer service focus

Web Desk August 1, 2026
Group Head Syed Muhammad Talib Rizvi and Zonal Head Tahir Qureshi visit a Bank AL Habib branch to meet employees.

Bank AL Habib executives interact with branch staff during an official visit.

Bank AL Habib senior leadership visited one of its branches as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen employee engagement and reinforce the bank’s commitment to service excellence. The visit featured Group Head Syed Muhammad Talib Rizvi and Zonal Head Bahawalpur Tahir Qureshi, who met branch staff and shared their vision for delivering high-quality banking services.

During the visit, the senior executives interacted with employees and discussed the importance of maintaining high professional standards while enhancing customer experience.

They encouraged staff to continue delivering efficient, customer-focused banking services and highlighted the role of teamwork, leadership and innovation in achieving the bank’s long-term goals.

Branch officials described the visit as a motivating experience, saying the leadership’s guidance and encouragement further strengthened their commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

The visit reflects Bank AL Habib’s continued focus on employee development, leadership engagement and maintaining strong relationships with customers across its nationwide branch network.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Industry leaders and financial experts gather at the 15th Islamic Finance Conference & Expo 2026 to discuss Islamic banking and a Riba-free economy.

Islamic Finance Conference 2026 highlights push for Riba-free economy by 2028

Web Desk August 1, 2026
pakistan-influencer-awards-set-to-redefine-influence-in-the-countrys-creator-economy-news-335215-1

Pakistan Influencer Awards Set to Redefine Influence in the Country’s Creator Economy

Syed Turab Shah August 1, 2026
FPCCI and UBG leaders address delegates during the Pakistan Economic Summit 2026 in Islamabad.

Pakistan Economic Summit outlines $1bn export vision for every district

Web Desk August 1, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com