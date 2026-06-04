Bitget, a global Universal Exchange, has launched Stocks 2.0. The upgraded product expands tokenized stock trading with improved liquidity and transparency.

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Moreover, the company aims to enhance capital efficiency for users. The announcement was made from Victoria, Seychelles, on June 4, 2026.

Enhanced Tokenized Stock Trading Features

The new product focuses on three key improvements. These include deeper liquidity, 1:1 asset mapping, and broader ecosystem integration.

In addition, eligible stock tokens are issued through Reality. Bitget provides trading access and ecosystem support.

Users can trade tokenized equities using USDT. Furthermore, dividends are converted into USDT and credited directly to accounts.

Integration Across Bitget Ecosystem

Stocks 2.0 also expands utility across Bitget’s trading tools. For example, users can access margin systems, copy trading, and yield products.

Therefore, tokenized equities can now be used for more advanced trading strategies. This improves flexibility and capital management for investors.

CEO Statement and Market Outlook

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said tokenized equities will connect global financial markets. She added that more than 10% of global financial assets could become tokenized by 2030.

Moreover, she emphasized that regulated platforms will drive this transformation. Bitget positions itself as part of this emerging financial shift.

Platform Growth and Expansion

Bitget reports strong growth in tokenized stock trading. Its cumulative volume has already surpassed $1 billion in spot trading.

In addition, stock futures trading has exceeded $10 billion in total volume. The platform also supports tokenized stocks, ETFs, and pre-IPO assets.

Currently, Bitget serves more than 125 million users worldwide. It operates across over 150 regions.

New Listed Assets and Availability

The first phase of Stocks 2.0 includes 36 tokenized assets. These include major companies such as Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

However, availability depends on regional regulations and user eligibility. Therefore, access may vary by jurisdiction.