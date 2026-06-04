Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has congratulated five countries. These countries were elected as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027–2028 term.

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In a post on X, Dar extended his best wishes. He congratulated Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe. Moreover, he wished them success in their upcoming responsibilities.

UN General Assembly Announces Election Results

The United Nations General Assembly elected the five countries on Wednesday. Their terms will begin on January 1, 2027. In addition, the election ensures regional representation across different global groups.

As a result, the new members will join the 15-member Security Council. This body is responsible for maintaining international peace and security. It can also impose sanctions and authorize the use of force.

Structure and Role of the Security Council

The UNSC includes five permanent members. These are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. They hold veto power over major decisions.

Meanwhile, ten non-permanent members serve two-year terms. Five new members are elected each year. Therefore, the Council maintains rotational regional representation.

Currently, Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Latvia, and Liberia are serving. They will continue until the end of 2027.

Pakistan’s Diplomatic Position

Pakistan was elected to the UNSC in June 2024. It secured 182 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. Consequently, it is serving a term until the end of 2026.

During this period, Pakistan has emphasized peace and dialogue. Furthermore, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed commitment to multilateral cooperation. He also expressed optimism about working with incoming members for shared global goals.