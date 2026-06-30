Complaint Cell: Sindh Government Orders Immediate Action on Public Grievances

Chief Minister House Complaint Cell reviews complaints from across Sindh as authorities direct departments to accelerate public service delivery and grievance resolution.

Karachi: Sindh Government Spokesperson Tahseen Abidi chaired a public grievance hearing at the Chief Minister House Complaint Cell, where officials reviewed complaints, applications and public suggestions submitted from different districts across Sindh and issued directives to relevant departments for immediate action.

During the session, authorities contacted concerned government departments and instructed them to ensure the timely, transparent and effective resolution of public issues. Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen accountability and improve access to government services.

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Speaking at the hearing, Tahseen Abidi said the Chief Minister House Complaint Cell has developed into a central platform for public service and grievance redressal, with citizen concerns being addressed through practical and result-oriented measures.

He said the Government of Sindh, under the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has placed the prompt resolution of public complaints among its highest priorities and instructed departments to respond without unnecessary delays.

Tahseen Abidi added that the government continues to promote transparency, accountability and efficient public service delivery in line with its governance agenda, with the objective of ensuring citizens receive services without discrimination.

According to officials, the Chief Minister has repeatedly stressed the importance of delivering essential services directly to citizens, improving institutional accountability and ensuring that public concerns receive priority attention. The Complaint Cell forwards complaints to relevant departments and monitors progress until cases are resolved.

Authorities said departments remain engaged in addressing matters linked to healthcare, education, municipal services, sanitation, drainage, access to clean drinking water, electricity and other public services to provide timely relief.

Accountant General Sindh, Miandad Rahoojo, appreciated the officers and officials of the Cheque Section for their outstanding efforts in ensuring the smooth and successful completion of the Financial Year 2025-26 June closing.

Tahseen Abidi said the government remains committed to public service, merit and accountability, adding that negligence and unnecessary delays in addressing complaints will not be tolerated.

Concluding the session, he encouraged citizens to submit complaints, concerns and suggestions through the Chief Minister House Complaint Cell to strengthen public trust and support a transparent, efficient and people-focused system of governance.

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