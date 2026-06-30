Karachi: On June 29, 2026, Former Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Former Chairman of Association

of Builders And Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), and leader of United Business Group (UBG),

Muhammad Hanif Gohar, strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Headquarter Pakistan

Rangers, Sindh located in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, and termed it a cowardly act.

In his statement, Hanif Gohar said that such attacks on our homeland are extremely condemnable

and intolerable. He paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Rangers who thwarted the attack with

courage and sacrificed their lives for the safety and protection of the country and the nation. He

said that the entire nation is proud of these brave sons and will always remember their sacrifices.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of these courageous personnel and prayed for the

speedy recovery of the injured. He said that Pakistan Rangers are a strong and organized force,

always ready to protect the country, and such cowardly acts cannot weaken their morale.

Hanif Gohar further stated that the enemies of the country can never succeed in their evil

intentions. The entire nation stands united with Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement

agencies, who are making great sacrifices for the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

He added, “We will never be intimidated by such attacks. The Pakistani nation and its armed

forces are determined to eradicate terrorism. We must strengthen our unity and stand firm

against all elements that seek to spread chaos and instability in the country.”

He concluded by praying that Allah Almighty grants the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah and

bestows patience upon their families, and grants complete recovery to the injured.

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