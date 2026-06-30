Accountant General Sindh, Miandad Rahoojo, appreciated the officers and officials of the Cheque Section for their outstanding efforts in ensuring the smooth and successful completion of the Financial Year 2025-26 June closing.

Syed Turab Shah June 30, 2026
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Karachi : Accountant General Sindh, Miandad Rahoojo, appreciated the officers and officials of the Cheque Section for their outstanding efforts in ensuring the smooth and successful completion of the Financial Year 2025-26 June closing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Accountant General Sindh commended the team’s dedication, professionalism, and commitment in managing a heavy workload within tight timelines while ensuring uninterrupted financial operations and timely processing of government payments.

To acknowledge the hard work of the staff, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the AG Sindh Office. Officers and Officials of the office were also present and congratulated the team on the successful completion of the provincial financial closing.

The Accountant General Sindh reaffirmed the office’s commitment to efficient public financial management and excellence in service delivery.

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