Matric Results: Karachi Board Announces Class 10 General Group Outcome (https://theazb.com/)

Irfan Shaikh July 1, 2026

Girls secure all top three positions as Karachi Matric Board releases Class 10 General Group annual examination results for 2026. (https://www.bsek.edu.pk/#/results)

Karachi Board announces Class 10 General Group annual examination results 2026 with girls securing top positions.

Top-performing students celebrate after Karachi Board announced Class 10 General Group results.

Karachi: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) https://www.bsek.edu.pk/#/results has announced the results of the Class 10 General Group Annual Examinations 2026 for both regular and private candidates, becoming the first educational board in Sindh to release results for this category.

The announcement was made under the special directives of Chairman Professor Musharraf Ali Rajput, while Controller of Examinations Ahmed Khan Chhutto said the decision was taken in the wider interest of students.

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All top three positions in the General Group were secured by female students. Congratulating the position holders, the Chairman said the board successfully released the results through the dedicated efforts of teachers and board staff, adding that transparency remains one of the institution’s highest priorities.

He also announced that the computerised assessment process for Class 9 e-marking answer scripts has started.

According to examination details, 15,446 candidates registered for the General Group examinations, while 14,749 appeared and 697 remained absent.

Among the position holders, Tooba Fatima, daughter of Muhammad Rizwanuddin from Iqra Huffaz Girls Secondary School, Block B, North Nazimabad, secured first position with 90.27 per cent marks under roll number 550524.

Second position was achieved by Aamna Asad, daughter of Asad Aziz from Lycee Bahadurabad School, Bahadurabad, who secured 87.82 per cent marks under roll number 551230.

Third position went to Safia Munawar, daughter of Munawar Abdul Karim from Iqra Huffaz Girls Secondary School, Block B, North Nazimabad, who obtained 87.73 per cent marks under roll number 550520.

Students can access their results through the official Board of Secondary Education Karachi website.

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