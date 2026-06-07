Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine in Odense on Sunday, causing the match to be abandoned. However, officials later confirmed that the experienced midfielder regained consciousness quickly and is currently receiving further medical evaluation.

The incident immediately raised concerns because Christian Eriksen previously suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland. Nevertheless, team officials stated that the player is doing well and remained responsive shortly after the collapse.

Christian Eriksen Condition Confirmed Stable

The match was stopped in the 65th minute after Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the field. Medical staff rushed to assist him, while players from both teams formed a protective circle around the midfielder during treatment.

According to Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen, Eriksen briefly lost consciousness but recovered quickly.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself,” Boesen stated.

He added that the player’s Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) appeared to function as intended. Meanwhile, doctors will conduct additional examinations to determine the cause of the incident.

Denmark Players React To Christian Eriksen Incident

The emotional scenes affected players across both teams. Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg described the moment as shocking and praised the medical staff for their rapid response.

According to Hojbjerg, everyone on the field reacted quickly and respectfully. He also commended those who provided immediate care to Eriksen.

As a result, concern quickly spread among players and supporters inside the stadium. However, updates regarding Eriksen’s condition helped ease fears.

Christian Eriksen Medical History Remains Significant

The latest incident inevitably drew comparisons with Eriksen’s collapse during Euro 2020. In June 2021, the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland.

Following that event, he was fitted with an ICD device, which monitors heart rhythm and can deliver life-saving treatment when required.

The device enabled Eriksen to return to professional football in 2022 with Brentford. Later, he joined Manchester United before moving to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2025.

During the 2025-26 season, Eriksen made 34 appearances for the Bundesliga club and continued to play a key role for Denmark’s national team.

Denmark And Ukraine Show Unity

As medical teams treated Eriksen, players from Denmark and Ukraine again demonstrated solidarity. Both teams formed a protective ring around the midfielder, similar to the response witnessed during the Euro 2020 incident.

After officials abandoned the match, players and coaching staff gathered together on the pitch. Denmark coach Brian Riemer later emphasized that the priority remained Eriksen’s wellbeing.

Riemer said the midfielder had already sent his regards to teammates and reassured them that he was okay.

Christian Eriksen Undergoes Further Tests

While Eriksen’s condition is reported to be stable, doctors will continue evaluating the circumstances surrounding the collapse. The Danish Football Association remains in contact with both the player and hospital staff.

For now, the positive news is that Eriksen regained consciousness quickly and was able to leave the field under his own power before receiving further medical attention.

The football community will now await the results of additional examinations as officials work to determine exactly what caused the incident.