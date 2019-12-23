10Pearls Recognized 5000 List of Fastest-growing Companies in US

KARACHI – 10Pearls is thrilled to announce that our company has made the 2019 Inc. 5000 list. The most notable in a series of awards we’ve received this year, Inc. Magazine’s annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“It’s fantastic to be included in this elite list of rapid-growth companies. Our growth has come about as a result of laser-like focus on creating value for our customers,” said 10Pearls CEO Imran Aftab. “The business environment of the future is both challenging and exciting. We are producing real results for enterprises by helping them with all things digital, be it product innovation, tech acceleration, or platform modernization.”

The Inc. 5000 list presents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

This year’s companies outpaced those on past lists by a wide margin. Together, these businesses achieved:

An aggregate revenue of $237.7 billion in 2018

Median rate of 157% growth

An astounding three-year average growth of 454%

Over the past three years, this growth accounts for 1,216,308 jobs

Like this: Like Loading...