A Chicago Tornado Watch remains in effect across the entire Chicago area until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters warn that severe storms could bring strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.

The warning matters because weather experts have placed the region under a rare moderate risk for severe weather. As a result, residents are urged to stay alert and monitor official updates throughout the evening.

Chicago Tornado Watch Covers Multiple States

The National Weather Service reported that the tornado watch extends beyond Chicago. It also includes parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, meteorologists expect conditions to support powerful thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Therefore, emergency officials continue to monitor developments closely across the region.

National Weather Service Warns Of Tornado Risk

According to forecasters, some storms could produce EF-2 tornadoes. These tornadoes can generate wind speeds between 103 and 142 mph.

Experts stated that tornadoes of this strength may cause significant structural damage. In some cases, they can reportedly move homes from their foundations and destroy buildings in their path.

Chicago Tornado Watch Threat Peaks This Evening

Weather officials expect the greatest threat to develop after 4:00 p.m. The second round of storms may continue until approximately 10:00 p.m.

Additionally, another inch of rainfall could fall across affected areas. Consequently, localized flooding may accompany severe thunderstorms in some communities.

ComEd Outages Highlight Recent Storm Impact

The latest weather threat arrives shortly after Tuesday’s powerful storms. Cleanup efforts continue across several affected neighborhoods.

According to utility provider ComEd, more than 130,000 customers remained without power following Tuesday’s storm. At the peak of those outages, over 400,000 customers reportedly lost electricity.

These disruptions demonstrate how quickly severe weather can impact daily life. Therefore, officials encourage residents to prepare for possible additional outages.

Chicago Airports Cancel Hundreds Of Flights

Severe weather has already affected transportation across the city. Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport reportedly suspended ground operations around noon.

Furthermore, more than 500 flights were canceled at O’Hare Airport alone. Travelers are advised to check flight schedules regularly before heading to the airport.

Weather-related delays may continue throughout the evening as storm conditions evolve.

Chicago Residents Urged To Monitor Alerts

Authorities continue to emphasize preparedness as storms approach the region. Officials request residents to ensure emergency alerts remain enabled on mobile devices.

They also encourage the public to heed warnings from officials and seek shelter immediately if tornado warnings are issued. As weather conditions can change rapidly, staying informed remains the best defense against severe storms.

Forecasters will continue monitoring the system throughout the evening. Meanwhile, residents across the Chicago area are encouraged to follow official weather updates and emergency guidance.