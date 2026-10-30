Diwali Is a Festival of Love, Happiness and Brotherhood: Dr Sham Sunder K. Advani

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Minority Affairs, Dr. Sham Sunder K. Advani, along with Sarfaraz Raja and others, distributing cheques among deserving individuals on the occasion of Happy Diwali.

Dr Sham Sunder K. Advani, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh leader and Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, has described Diwali as a festival of happiness, love and brotherhood.

He said the festival conveyed a message of peace, tolerance and mutual respect. He added that the Sindh government was taking practical steps to support minority communities and share in their celebrations.

Dr Advani expressed these views while addressing a Diwali ceremony organised by the Sindh Ministry of Minority Affairs. The event included the distribution of financial assistance cheques among deserving members of minority communities.

Financial Support for Minority Families

Dr Advani said the initiative aimed to help deserving families celebrate Diwali with greater happiness and dignity.

He explained that the financial assistance would provide support to families and enable them to take part in the festivities.

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He reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to promoting minority welfare and encouraging an inclusive society.

Officials Join Diwali Celebrations

Secretary Minority Affairs Jamshed Alam also addressed the gathering. Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Sarfaraz Raja, Engineer Sanjay Lal Raja and Anvez Laghari also spoke on the occasion.

The participants joined the celebrations and cut a cake to mark Diwali.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of community support, religious harmony and shared celebrations among people of different faiths.

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