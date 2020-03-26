Cash grant of Rs12,000 each to be given next month for coronavirus affectees: Dr. Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said a cash grant of twelve thousand rupees each will be given next month to the deserving families affected by the negative impact of coronavirus.

Speaking in a program of Radio Pakistan on Thursday, she said this cash program is part of the relief package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The special assistant called for national solidarity to fight the spread of coronavirus. She said this solidarity is not confined to the political level but the people need to act responsibly and adopt precautionary measures to steer the country out of this challenge. She said the people should avoid gatherings and practice social distancing including those in the rural areas.

Sania Nishtar said the government is making arrangements to ensure adequate supplies of essential food items including the wheat flour in the markets. She said the people should not be worried about the availability of the essential items.



