LAHORE – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, brought smiles to young cancer patients at Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) during the hospital’s Annual Children’s Mela held on 1st February 2020. A team of 10 volunteers representing Carrefour, which is operated in Pakistan by Majid Al Futtaim, hosted a range of different activities and games which were thoroughly enjoyed by the young participants.

The special activities immersed the young ones in a world of smiles and laughter, which included sports competitions such as bowling, fishing etc. and for those who had a preference for creativity, an opportunity to express their ideas through colours. The team also arranged special gifts and prizes for all the young participants which made them even more excited.

A model institution, SKMCH&RC aims to ease the suffering of cancer patients through modern curative and palliative therapy regardless of patients’ ability to pay. As such, Carrefour Pakistan aligns closely with the hospital’s mission, as the brand places corporate social responsibility at its core.

Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented:

“Majid Al Futtaim believes in giving back to the society it operates in, and SKMCH&RC’s cause aligns with our philanthropic ambition to bring joy to those less fortunate by engaging with individuals directly. Not only do such activities create a meaningful impact in the lives of people fighting against life-threatening illnesses, but they also instil a heartfelt sense of responsibility at the organisational level.”

Carrefour Pakistan is driven by its belief in operating in an inclusive, sustainable, and socially responsible manner while supporting underserved communities in the country through its various social support programmes.

About Carrefour Pakistan

Carrefour is one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the world. The brand was launched in the region in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Today, Majid Al Futtaim operates over 300 Carrefour stores, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing over 37,000 colleagues.

Carrefour operates different store formats, as well as multiple online offerings to meet the growing needs of its diversified customer base. In line with the brand’s commitment to providing the widest range of quality products and value for money, Carrefour offers an unrivalled choice of more than 100,000 food and non-food products, and exemplary customer experience to create great moments for everyone every day.

Carrefour first opened in Pakistan in 2009, and today operates 8 stores and employs over 1300 employees.



