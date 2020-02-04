KARACHI- TPL Trakker, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPL Corp and Pakistan’s first IoT Company, has inked an agreement with the Department of Agricultural Engineering (DAE), Punjab for the facilitation of technological transformation in the agricultural sector.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker will provide tracking and monitoring services for heavy machinery and remote area coverage for DAE across the province enabling greater productivity and efficiency in the management of resources.

The agreement was signed by Talha.H.Dawood, Head of Sales at TPL Trakker and Ghulam Siddique, Director General, Agriculture Engineering Field, Punjab at the DAE Head Office, Lahore.

The attendees also included Khurram Baig, Regional Head, Central and Syed Miqdad Ali, Manager, Corporate Sales, TPL Trakker as well as Dr. Zikar ur Rehman, Director, Faisalabad Region, and Shafiq Ur Rehman, Director, Lahore Region among several others.

The agricultural sector of Pakistan is in need of extensive technological upgrades that cater to the use of machinery as well as the monitoring of areas where farming and other similar activities take place.

Speaking at the occasion, Talha Dawood, Head of Sales, TPL Trakker said: “Agriculture forms the backbone of the country’s economy. With the current initiative, a wave of technological transformation is being induced in the sector and TPL is honored to be an exclusive partner of DAE in the process. I am confident that our state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, will help the country achieve its objective of creating a robust agricultural framework.”



TPL has assets dedicated to the provision of tracking services across the country. The DAE held a transparent process of selection for their partners in this project and TPL’s bid was accepted among many leading corporations from across the country.

