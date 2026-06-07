Isekta has officially launched as the latest release from Humnava Season 1, bringing together artists, cultural voices, and music enthusiasts at a special event in Lahore. The launch was co-hosted by British Council Pakistan and Humnava at the British Council Library.

The release of Isekta highlights how music can connect communities across cultures and languages. Moreover, the event showcased Pakistan’s growing role in global creative collaborations while celebrating artistic exchange and inclusion.

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Isekta Launch Brings Artists Together

The launch event featured a listening session, selected Humnava screenings, and conversations with artists and creators. Attendees explored themes including cultural exchange, language exploration, and the power of music to build connections.

Furthermore, participants joined a panel discussion focused on inclusion, preservation of cultural identity, and innovation through music. The gathering also marked the 10th anniversary of the reopening of British Council libraries in Karachi and Lahore.

According to Ben Lawton, Deputy Director of British Council Pakistan, the organization continues to support arts and culture initiatives that encourage collaboration and innovation. He stated that Humnava provides a platform where artists and communities can connect through music.

Isekta Showcases Global Musical Collaboration

Isekta is an Arabic-language composition written and composed by Bakrin Timlfati. The song reportedly explores themes of longing, memory, and inner love through a meditative musical style.

Its production blends emotional guitar melodies, traditional percussion, and expressive vocals. As a result, the track creates a soundscape that feels both personal and widely relatable.

Curated by Xulfi and Sherry Khattak, the song features vocals from Bakrin Timlfati, Eliza Khan, and Shahid Hussain. Meanwhile, musicians from different cultural backgrounds contributed to the arrangement and recording process.

Xulfi Explains Meaning Behind Isekta

Speaking about the release, Xulfi described Isekta as a souvenir of meaningful moments and shared experiences. According to the producer, the song reflects emotions linked to parting, remembrance, and human connection.

He stated that the recording session carried special significance because it took place on the final day in Pakistan for some participating artists. Consequently, the emotions expressed in the performance were closely connected to real-life experiences.

Xulfi also explained that Humnava aims to create opportunities for artists from different regions to collaborate freely. Through these interactions, the music becomes a record of friendships, cultural exchange, and creative expression.

Humnava Expands Pakistan’s Global Creative Voice

Humnava Season 1 has brought together more than 30 musicians and collaborators from Pakistan and around the world. The platform continues to promote artistic partnerships that bridge languages, traditions, and musical styles.

Additionally, the project highlights Pakistan as a destination for creative collaboration. From the landscapes of Hunza to international partnerships, Humnava presents local stories to wider audiences.

The music video for Isekta was filmed at Passu Ground in Hunza, adding a distinctive visual backdrop to the project. Therefore, the release combines cultural storytelling with scenic representation of northern Pakistan.

Isekta Available Across Digital Platforms

Audiences can now watch Isekta on YouTube and stream the track on Spotify. The release also remains available through multiple broadcast platforms.

As Humnava continues its first season, the platform aims to strengthen connections between artists from different cultures. Meanwhile, Isekta stands as another example of how collaborative music projects can foster dialogue, creativity, and shared experiences across borders.