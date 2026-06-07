The Sports Festival at Ghani Dehlvi Government School concluded after three days of competition and student engagement in Karachi. More than 100 students participated in various sporting activities, highlighting the growing importance of sports alongside education.

The event attracted attention for encouraging healthy activities among young students. Moreover, organizers emphasized that sports can help students develop discipline, teamwork, and confidence while supporting academic growth.

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Muarka Haq Sports Festival Draws Students

The Sports Festival was organized by New Era Creation in collaboration with the Sports Department, Government of Sindh. The event took place at Ghani Dehlvi Government School in Shadman Town, North Nazimabad.

Throughout the three-day festival, students demonstrated their abilities in cricket, football, tug-of-war, table tennis, and basketball. As a result, participants gained valuable competitive experience while representing their respective teams.

Asif Iqbal Highlights Sports Festival Importance

Event Director Asif Iqbal described the occasion as a positive step for youth development. According to his remarks, educational institutions should continue promoting healthy activities alongside classroom learning.

Furthermore, he noted that sports create opportunities for students to improve physical fitness and social interaction. Therefore, such initiatives can contribute to a more balanced educational environment.

New Era Creation Supports Youth Sports

The organizers focused on creating an environment where students could compete, learn, and build confidence. In addition, the festival encouraged interaction among participants through various team and individual competitions.

The event also reflected ongoing efforts to increase student involvement in extracurricular activities. Consequently, students received an opportunity to showcase their talents beyond academics.

Munawar Ali Mahesar Appreciated For Support

During the closing ceremony, Asif Iqbal thanked Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Munawar Ali Mahesar for supporting the organization of the event.

He stated that collaboration between educational institutions and sports authorities can help strengthen youth participation in athletics. Meanwhile, attendees praised the smooth conduct of the three-day festival.

Sports Festival Ends With Prize Distribution

The Sports Festival concluded with a prize distribution ceremony for participating players. Organizers awarded prizes to recognize performances across different sports categories.

As the event came to an end, participants celebrated their achievements with teammates and teachers. Ultimately, the festival showcased the role of sports in encouraging active lifestyles and student development across Karachi.