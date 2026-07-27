Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce is remembered for his acting career and humanitarian work.

Cameron Boyce’s The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that the Disney Channel actor died after a seizure linked to epilepsy, while family and colleagues remembered his talent and humanitarian legacy.

Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel actor known for his roles in Descendants and Jessie, died from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), according to an autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The report confirmed that the 20-year-old actor suffered a fatal seizure caused by epilepsy, an ongoing medical condition his family had previously disclosed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Boyce family said Cameron’s death resulted from a seizure related to epilepsy. The family also requested privacy as they continued to grieve and make funeral arrangements.

Boyce died on July 6, 2019, at the age of 20. Shortly after his passing, his family announced that he had died following a seizure linked to an underlying medical condition. The newly released autopsy officially identified the cause as sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, commonly known as SUDEP.

Disney Pays Tribute

Following his death, Disney Channel praised Boyce as an exceptionally talented performer and a compassionate young man. The network said he dedicated himself not only to acting but also to humanitarian work aimed at improving people’s lives.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Boyce began acting at the age of nine in the horror film Mirrors. He later gained wider recognition in Grown Ups alongside Adam Sandler before becoming a household name through Disney Channel’s Jessie and the Descendants film franchise.

At the time of his death, Boyce was preparing for new television projects, including HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher and Paradise City, a television series based on the film American Satan.

Remembered for His Kindness

Boyce’s grandmother, Jo Ann Boyce, said the family hoped he would be remembered for his generosity, compassion, and desire to help others. She also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from fans around the world.

Beyond acting, Boyce actively supported charitable initiatives focused on providing clean drinking water, assisting homeless communities, and helping vulnerable people in need.

His legacy continues through the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which supports epilepsy awareness and youth-focused humanitarian causes.

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