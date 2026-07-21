Bilawal Bhutto: PPP Declined Offer of Eight Federal Ministries, Says Ikhtiar Baig

PPP leader Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari refused to join the federal cabinet despite an offer of eight ministries, reaffirming the party’s role as a coalition partner rather than part of the government.

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has revealed that the party turned down an offer to join the federal government despite being offered eight cabinet ministries.

Speaking during a media interaction in Karachi, Baig said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari decided against joining the federal cabinet. He clarified that the PPP supports the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as a coalition partner but does not form part of the government.

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Bilawal’s Leadership

Baig praised Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership and said he has the ability to serve as Pakistan’s prime minister. He also highlighted Bilawal’s tenure as foreign minister, saying he presented Pakistan’s position effectively on the international stage.

The PPP leader described his party as a public-focused political force committed to serving the people. He added that unemployment and inflation remain Pakistan’s biggest economic challenges.

Economy and Budget

Discussing fuel prices, Baig said heavy taxation remains the main reason petroleum products are expensive. According to him, consumers currently pay around Rs100 in petroleum levy, generating substantial revenue for the government.

He also said the PPP played an important role in shaping the federal budget. Party leaders carefully reviewed the nearly 1,000-page budget documents before giving their approval. Baig added that MNA Syed Naveed Qamar worked alongside him throughout the review process.

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AJK Elections

Turning to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Baig said authorities must hold the legislative assembly elections on schedule because the current assembly completes its constitutional term on August 4.

He stressed that the Constitution does not allow an extension of the assembly’s tenure or the appointment of a caretaker setup. Baig added that authorities had accepted 35 of the 38 demands raised in AJK. The remaining issue regarding refugee seats requires constitutional changes through the assembly.

Exports and Regional Tensions

Baig urged the government to reduce electricity tariffs, lower interest rates, and cut taxes to help exporters compete in global markets. He said Pakistan’s electricity prices remain among the highest in the region, and the PPP continues to raise the issue as a coalition partner.

He also warned that the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran are having a significant impact on Pakistan’s economy.

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