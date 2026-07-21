Mona J: Makeup Artist Brings New York Manhattan Glam Look to Karachi

Celebrity makeup artist Mona J introduces her latest Manhattan Glam makeover after completing an advanced masterclass at the New York Makeup Academy.

KARACHI: Celebrity makeup artist Mona J has unveiled a new signature beauty experience inspired by the glamour and sophistication of New York’s fashion scene. The latest offering follows her successful completion of an advanced masterclass at the New York Makeup Academy (NYMUA).

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Known for embracing global beauty trends, Mona J continues to expand her expertise by introducing international makeup techniques to clients in Pakistan. Her newest creation, the Manhattan Glam look, blends timeless elegance with modern Hollywood-inspired styling.

Inspired by New York Fashion

The Manhattan Glam makeover draws inspiration from the iconic beauty standards of New York’s fashion industry. Mona J developed the look after completing specialised training at NYMUA, one of the leading institutions for professional makeup artistry.

The makeover combines classic glamour with contemporary techniques, creating a refined appearance suitable for weddings, formal events, evening occasions, and red-carpet-inspired looks.

Hollywood-Inspired Beauty

The signature style features smoky eyes, sharply contoured cheeks, and beautifully defined lips that enhance natural facial features. Mona J pairs these elements with modern Hollywood-inspired makeup techniques to create an elegant yet striking finish.

The look aims to give clients a confident appearance while maintaining a sophisticated and luxurious style.

Exclusive Signature Experience

Mona J offers the Manhattan Glam makeover exclusively through her personal appointments in Karachi. She performs each makeover herself, ensuring every client receives her signature artistic touch and personalised beauty consultation.

The new service reflects her commitment to bringing international beauty trends to Pakistan while staying true to her philosophy of “Learn, Create, Inspire.”

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